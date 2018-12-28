UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 28

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures were up 0.98 percent on Friday ahead of the cash market open.

* RIO TINTO: Australian miner Rio Tinto Plc, said on Friday it does not expect to cut jobs in 2019 even though it has deployed automated heavy-haul trains to cut costs.

* GOLD: Gold prices were steady near six-month highs on Friday, supported by worries over economic growth but pressured by gains in global equity markets.

* OIL: Oil prices jumped as much as 3 percent on Friday to win back a chunk of the ground they lost in the previous session, but growth in U.S. crude stockpiles and ongoing concerns about the global economy kept markets under pressure.

* The UK blue chip index closed 1.5 percent lower on Thursday as global economy fears snuffed out cheer from Wall Street, where strong U.S. data had driven a dramatic rebound.

