Noticias de Mercados
January 8, 2019 / 5:12 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 8

3 MIN. DE LECTURA

    Jan 8 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19 points higher at
6,830 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * ASTRAZENECA: Astrazeneca Plc said on Monday it had hired José
Baselga to head research and development in oncology, an area where the British
pharmaceuticals firm is seeking to grow its business.
    * ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS: Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has dropped its
investigation of some individuals associated with Rolls-Royce Holdings,
it said on Monday, narrowing the number of suspects in a long-running bribery
probe.
    * ASTON MARTIN: British carmaker Aston Martin has triggered
contingency plans to cope with a potentially disorderly Brexit, including hiring
a new supply chain chief and preparing to fly in components as well as use ports
other than Dover.
    * MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS: Madame Tussauds-owner Merlin Entertainments Plc
 has entered into a partnership agreement to build a Legoland Park in
South Korea, the company said on Monday.
    * GOLD: Gold held steady on Tuesday as bets on a pause in U.S. interest rate
hikes and hopes of a Sino-U.S. trade deal put pressure on the dollar, but an
improved risk appetite capped gains for the safe-haven metal.
    * OIL: Oil prices were stable on Tuesday, supported by hopes that talks
under way in Beijing involving U.S. and Chinese officials could end trade
disputes between the world's biggest economies, while OPEC-led supply cuts also
tightened markets.
    * The UK blue chip index closed fell 0.4 percent lower at 6810.88 on Monday,
as pessimism over the global economy and Brexit concerns arrested a rally
prompted by U.S.-Sino trade talks, while mid-caps advanced in part thanks to an
upbeat trading update from retailer Dunelm.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:  
 Joules Group Plc                JOUL.L    Trading update
 SIG Plc                         SHI.L     Trading update
 Ferrexpo Plc                    FXPO.L    Q4 Production report
 WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc    MRW.L     Christmas trading update
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below