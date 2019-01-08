UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 8

(Adds company news items and futures)

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19 points higher at 6,830 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.17 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* MORRISONS: Morrisons, Britain’s fourth largest supermarket group, missed Christmas sales forecasts as weak consumer demand hit its retail and wholesale businesses.

* GREENE KING: Pub operator Greene King Plc on Tuesday said comparable sales for the two weeks covering Christmas and New Year’s eve rose 10.9 percent, boosted by strong demand for beers and ales from British pub-goers at its outlets.

* SIG: Building material supplier SIG Plc on Tuesday reported a 1.4 percent fall in group revenue from continuing operations for the year, hit by a slowdown in construction markets in UK, France and Germany.

* FOOTASYLUM: Footasylum Plc said on Tuesday it expects full-year core earnings at the lower end of analysts’ estimates, as the British fashion retailer was hit by lower margins and the company said it plans to start a cost savings plan.

* ASTRAZENECA: Astrazeneca Plc said on Monday it had hired José Baselga to head research and development in oncology, an area where the British pharmaceuticals firm is seeking to grow its business.

* ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS: Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has dropped its investigation of some individuals associated with Rolls-Royce Holdings, it said on Monday, narrowing the number of suspects in a long-running bribery probe.

* ASTON MARTIN: British carmaker Aston Martin has triggered contingency plans to cope with a potentially disorderly Brexit, including hiring a new supply chain chief and preparing to fly in components as well as use ports other than Dover.

* MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS: Madame Tussauds-owner Merlin Entertainments Plc has entered into a partnership agreement to build a Legoland Park in South Korea, the company said on Monday.

* GOLD: Gold held steady on Tuesday as bets on a pause in U.S. interest rate hikes and hopes of a Sino-U.S. trade deal put pressure on the dollar, but an improved risk appetite capped gains for the safe-haven metal.

* OIL: Oil prices were stable on Tuesday, supported by hopes that talks under way in Beijing involving U.S. and Chinese officials could end trade disputes between the world’s biggest economies, while OPEC-led supply cuts also tightened markets.

* The UK blue chip index closed fell 0.4 percent lower at 6810.88 on Monday, as pessimism over the global economy and Brexit concerns arrested a rally prompted by U.S.-Sino trade talks, while mid-caps advanced in part thanks to an upbeat trading update from retailer Dunelm.

