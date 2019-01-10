Noticias de Mercados
January 10, 2019 / 5:20 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 10

3 MIN. DE LECTURA

    Jan 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12
points lower at 6,895 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * MAN GROUP: Kuwait's Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) said on
Wednesday it had filed a lawsuit against UK asset manager Man Group Plc
and its subsidiaries.
    * DEBENHAMS: A group of lenders to Debenhams Plc has hired FTI
Consulting to advise on restructuring of the British department store group, Sky
News reported on Wednesday.
    * EX-DIVS: BHP Group will trade without entitlement to their latest
dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 6.6 points off the FTSE 100 according to
Reuters calculations.
    * GOLD: Gold prices held near seven-month highs on Thursday as the dollar
was pressured by rising expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep interest
rates steady this year, while investors also waited for further news on
Sino-U.S. trade talks.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell by 1 percent on Thursday on swelling U.S. supply,
although the mood in global markets was increasingly confident amid hopes the
United States and China may soon end trade disputes that have undermined global
economic growth.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent higher at 6906.63 on Wednesday,
on hopes of an end to the U.S.-Sino trade row and as a positive update from
Taylor Wimpey gave a much-needed boost to house-builders.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

 Tesco Plc                    TSCO.L       Trading statement
 Marks & Spencer Group Plc    MKS.L        Trading statement
 Moss Bros Group Plc          MOSB.L       Trading statement
 Mitchells & Butlers Plc      MAB.L        Trading statement
 Robert Walters Plc           RWA.L        Trading statement
 Card Factory Plc             CARDC.L      Trading statement
 Hilton Food Group Plc        HFG.L        Trading statement
 Premier Oil Plc              PMO.L        Trading statement
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below