UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 11

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 points higher at 6,951 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * FLYBE GROUP: British regional airline Flybe Group Plc is close to being taken over by a consortium led by Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic, Sky News reported on Thursday. * DEBENHAMS: Angry investors forced Debenhams Chief Executive Sergio Bucher off the board on Thursday, and the chairman out of the company, after another plunge in sales left the department store group fighting for its survival. * GLENCORE: Trading and mining giant Glencore has lost its exclusive marketing rights for two of Libya's main crude oil export grades after holding them since late 2015, trading sources with direct knowledge said. * GOLD: Gold prices climbed on Friday as the dollar fell back on expectations the U.S. central bank may pause interest rates hikes if the U.S. economy slows this year, while investors awaited news on progress in the Sino-U.S. trade talks. * OIL: Oil slipped on Friday amid concerns over the outlook for the global economy, but output cuts agreed by major exporters underpinned crude prices and kept markets on track for a strong weekly climb. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher at 6942.87 on Thursday as investors shrugged off a lack of detail from Sino-U.S. trade talks and weak news from the high street that renewed worries about the retail sector. Game Digital Plc GMDG.L Trading statement AO World Plc AO.L Q3 Interim Statement