UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 11

    Jan 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 points
higher at 6,951 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    *  FLYBE GROUP: British regional airline Flybe Group Plc is close
to being taken over by a consortium led by Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic,
Sky News reported on Thursday.
    * DEBENHAMS: Angry investors forced Debenhams Chief Executive Sergio
Bucher off the board on Thursday, and the chairman out of the company, after
another plunge in sales left the department store group fighting for its
survival.
    * GLENCORE: Trading and mining giant Glencore has lost its
exclusive marketing rights for two of Libya's main crude oil export grades after
holding them since late 2015, trading sources with direct knowledge said.

    * GOLD: Gold prices climbed on Friday as the dollar fell back on
expectations the U.S. central bank may pause interest rates hikes if the U.S.
economy slows this year, while investors awaited news on progress in the
Sino-U.S. trade talks.
    * OIL: Oil slipped on Friday amid concerns over the outlook for the global
economy, but output cuts agreed by major exporters underpinned crude prices and
kept markets on track for a strong weekly climb.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher at 6942.87 on Thursday as
investors shrugged off a lack of detail from Sino-U.S. trade talks and weak news
from the high street that renewed worries about the retail sector.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Game Digital Plc      GMDG.L     Trading statement 
 AO World Plc          AO.L       Q3 Interim Statement
 
 (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru)
