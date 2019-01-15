Noticias de Mercados
January 15, 2019 / 6:05 AM / in 2 hours

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 15

3 MIN. DE LECTURA

    Jan 15 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 45 points higher
at 6,900 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
   * HSBC: HSBC has settled $250 billion worth of forex trades using
blockchain in the last year, it said on Monday, suggesting the heavily hyped
technology is gaining traction in a sector until now hesitant to embrace
it. 
    *BP Plc: Regulators in the U.S. state of Alaska will investigate all of the
oil and natural gas wells operated by BP Plc at its Prudhoe Bay oil field
after the release of a small amount of crude oil and gas from a well that had
earlier been shut.
   * OIL: Oil prices rose 1 percent on Tuesday amid supply cuts led by producer
club OPEC and Russia, although a darkening economic outlook capped
gains.
    * GOLD: Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, pressured by a firm dollar on
the back of concerns over slowing global growth, but well supported by
expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could refrain from raising interest rates
this year.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.9 percent lower at 6855.02 on Monday, as
disappointing exports data from China rekindled fears of slowing growth in the
world's second-largest economy, and investors braced for a crucial vote on the
country's divorce from the EU.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
   
        * UK CORPORATE DIARY:

 Ophir Energy Plc                        Trading Statement
 Spire Healthcare Group Plc              Trading Statement
 Provident Financial Plc                 Trading Statement
 Hays Plc                                Trading Statement
 Genel Energy Plc                        Trading Statement
 Ashmore Group Plc                       Trading Statement
 Games Workshop Group Plc                Half year results
 Big Yellow Group Plc                    Trading Statement
 Watkin Jones Plc                        Full year results
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 

 (Reporting by Adil Bhat)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below