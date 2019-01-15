UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 15

(Adds company news items and futures)

Jan 15 - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 45 points higher at 6,900 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers with FTSE 100 futures up 0.69 percent ahead of the cash market open. * SAVILLS: UK-based real estate services provider Savills said on Tuesday it expected a decline in transaction volumes in some markets this year due to Brexit-related uncertainties. * ASHMORE: British emerging markets-focused asset manager Ashmore on Tuesday said net inflows of new client money more than offset weaker markets in the three months to end-December, taking total assets to $76.7 billion. * GENEL: Iraqi Kurdistan-focused oil producer Genel Energy’s 2019 free cash flow is to rise to more than $100 million at crude oil prices of $45 a barrel, it said in a trading statement on Tuesday.

* HAYS: Staffing company Hays Plc reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly net fees, boosted by strong hiring in Germany, its biggest market.

* BOOHOO: British online fashion retailer Boohoo raised its full-year revenue guidance on Tuesday as it reported robust Christmas sales, successfully navigating a tough trading environment.

* PROVIDENT FINANCAIL: Sub-prime lender Provident Financial Plc said on Tuesday it expects earnings for the year to be at the lower end of market expectations, blaming modestly higher impairment at its credit card business Vanquis Bank.

* PERSIMMON: Britain’s second biggest housebuilder Persimmon Plc said on Tuesday it expects full-year pre-tax profit to be modestly ahead of market consensus, boosted by new construction projects.

* DIGNITY: Funeral services provider Dignity Plc DTY.L said on Tuesday that it expects its full-year profit to above market expectations, boosted by higher average prices for its services and lower-than-expected costs.

* HSBC: HSBC has settled $250 billion worth of forex trades using blockchain in the last year, it said on Monday, suggesting the heavily hyped technology is gaining traction in a sector until now hesitant to embrace it.

* BP Plc: Regulators in the U.S. state of Alaska will investigate all of the oil and natural gas wells operated by BP Plc at its Prudhoe Bay oil field after the release of a small amount of crude oil and gas from a well that had earlier been shut.

* OIL: Oil prices rose 1 percent on Tuesday amid supply cuts led by producer club OPEC and Russia, although a darkening economic outlook capped gains.

* GOLD: Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, pressured by a firm dollar on the back of concerns over slowing global growth, but well supported by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could refrain from raising interest rates this year.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.9 percent lower at 6855.02 on Monday, as disappointing exports data from China rekindled fears of slowing growth in the world’s second-largest economy, and investors braced for a crucial vote on the country’s divorce from the EU.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Adil Bhat)