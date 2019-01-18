Noticias de Mercados
January 18, 2019 / 7:39 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18

3 MIN. DE LECTURA

 (Adds company news items and futures)
Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 36 points higher at 6,871 
on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures UP
0.50 percent ahead of the cash market open.   
   * RYANAIR: Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair Holdings Plc on Friday cut
its forecast range for full-year profit, as it expects fares during the winter
season to fall more than expected.
   * LLOYDS: Lloyds Banking Group has secured a banking licence for its
new Berlin-based subsidiary, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as
part of long-standing plans to Brexit-proof its business with European Union
clients.
    * BABCOCK: The chairman of British engineering firm Babcock, Mike
Turner, will step down in July, the group said on Thursday, after a decline in
its share price and company warnings that income from nuclear decommissioning
would fall sharply.
    * ROYAL BANK: Royal Bank of Scotland will consult with shareholders
on plans to buyback shares owned by the British government using excess capital
to accelerate a return to private ownership.
    * GOLD: Palladium held above $1,400 an ounce on Friday after surging to
record levels in the previous session on tight supplies and robust demand, while
gold stood firm amid uncertainty around the partial U.S. government
shutdown.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Friday after a report from the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) showed its production fell sharply last
month, easing fears about prolonged oversupply.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent lower at 6834.92 on Thursday, as
results from software firm Sage, Primark owner ABF, and bookmaker GVC triggered
big moves and weak house sales data dented shares in housebuilders.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/ 
     
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY
 Bonmarche Plc            Trading Update
   
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 

 (Reporting by Adil Bhat)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below