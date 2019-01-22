UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 22

Noticias de Mercados
Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 22 points lower at 6,949, on
Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * RPC GROUP: Private equity company Apollo Global Management is in
advanced talks to buy Europe's biggest plastics packaging maker RPC Group
 for more than $3.8 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

    * EDDIE STOBART: Eddie Stobart Logistics is starting a rail service
from the London port of Tilbury to Daventry, where major retailers, including
Amazon have distribution centres, as uncertainty rises over
Brexit.
    * ACCROL: British tissue products supplier Accrol Group Holdings
said on Monday that the UK financial watchdog had started an investigation into
the company relating to statements it made in 2017.             
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday, hovering near three-week lows
touched in the previous session, as a firmer dollar made bullion more expensive
for buyers using other currencies, even as concerns about a global slowdown
mounted.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Tuesday as signs of a spreading global economic
slowdown stoked concerns over future fuel demand.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.03 percent up at 6970.59 on Monday, as
industrials were comforted by Prime Minister Theresa May's presentation to
parliament of her European Union divorce deal Plan B, even as a stronger pound
weighed on the index.
 BHP Group Plc                           Trading Statement
 Accrol Group Holdings Plc               Half year result
 Velocity Composites Plc                 Full year result
 Dixons Carphone Plc                     Trading Statement
 Cairn Energy Plc                        Trading Statement
 easyJet plc                             Trading Statement
 IG Group Holdings Plc                   Half year result
 Pets at Home Group Plc                  Trading Statement
 Close Brothers Plc                      Trading Statement
 

