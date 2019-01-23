UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 16 points lower at 6,885 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BARCLAYS: British bank Barclays has warned nearly 300 staff they could face redundancy or relocation from its Millshaw Court call centre in Leeds, northern England, following unspecified "changes to its business." * PATISSERIE: British cafe chain owner Patisserie Holdings Plc on Tuesday appointed audit firm KPMG as administrators after it was unable to renew its bank facilities in the aftermath of an accounting scandal. * GOLD: Gold prices held steady on Wednesday, after rising the most since Jan. 9 the day before, on demand for safe-haven assets amid concerns over the slowing global economy along with uncertainty about the trade dispute between the United States and China. * OIL: Oil prices were steady on Wednesday on hopes that increased Chinese spending would stem an economic slowdown that is showing signs of spreading and has been weighing on financial markets. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.99 percent down at 6901.39 on Friday, as renewed global economic slowdown worries sparked a sell-off across the U.S., Asian and European markets and a stronger pound weighed, while easyJet surged following its results. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/ * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Brewin Dolphin Plc Trading Statement Harwood Wealth Plc Full year results Computacenter Plc Trading Statement WH Smith Plc Trading Statement Marston's Plc Trading Statement Burberry Group Plc Trading Statement J D Wetherspoon Plc Trading Statement (Reporting by Adil Bhat)