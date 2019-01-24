UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 24

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points lower at 6,840 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Thursday as the dollar declined due to concerns the prolonged U.S. government shutdown will limit economic growth at the same global growth is slowing as well. * OIL: Oil prices declined on Thursday amid lingering concerns over slowing global economic growth that may limit fuel demand and after a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories. * EX-DIVS: No FTSE 100 companies will trade ex-dividend this week. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.85 percent down at 6842.88 on Wednesday, as fresh worries about global economic growth weighed on oil stocks, while a stronger pound also pulled down multinational stocks, with Metro Bank losing over a third of its value after missing profit forecasts. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/ * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Kier Group Plc HY Trading Statement Kaz Minerals Plc Q4 production report FevertreeDrinks Plc Trading Statement CMC Markets Plc Interim statement St. James's Place Plc Trading Statement PayPoint Plc Trading Statement MHP SE Plc Trading Statement Daily Mail and General Trading Statement Restaurant Group Plc Trading Statement NCC Group PLC Half year results Benchmark Holdings Plc Full year results Haynes Publishing Plc Half year results (Reporting by Adil Bhat)