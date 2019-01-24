UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 24

(Adds company news items and futures)

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points lower at 6,840 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures down 0.01 percent ahead of the cash market open. * KAZ MINERALS: Copper miner Kaz Minerals on Thursday said its full-year copper production came in at the higher end of its own forecast, helped by robust output at its Aktogay mine in Kazakhstan. * ANGLO AMERICAN : Anglo American said on Thursday improved efficiency had driven a 7 percent increase in overall output for the fourth quarter of 2018 versus a year earlier, excluding the impact of a stoppage at the Minas-Rio iron ore project in Brazil. * CMC MARKETS: Online trading platform CMC Markets Plc said market conditions improved in the third quarter as Sino-U.S. trade tensions drove client activity, but contracts-for-difference revenue fell due to new regulatory curbs on online trading. * ST JAMES’S: British wealth manager St James’s Place on Thursday posted a fall in assets of 5 billion pounds ($6.53 billion) in the fourth quarter on the back of weaker market returns.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose on Thursday as the dollar declined due to concerns the prolonged U.S. government shutdown will limit economic growth at the same global growth is slowing as well.

* OIL: Oil prices declined on Thursday amid lingering concerns over slowing global economic growth that may limit fuel demand and after a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories.

* EX-DIVS: No FTSE 100 companies will trade ex-dividend this week.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.85 percent down at 6842.88 on Wednesday, as fresh worries about global economic growth weighed on oil stocks, while a stronger pound also pulled down multinational stocks, with Metro Bank losing over a third of its value after missing profit forecasts.

Reporting by Adil Bhat