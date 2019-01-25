UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 25

Noticias de Mercados
    Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 21
points higher at 6,840 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
   * AQUIS EXCHANGE: Pan-European stock trading platform Aquis Exchange
has secured French regulatory approval for a new hub in Paris, putting it ahead
of rivals in preparing for a potentially disruptive British exit from the
European Union.
   * IAG: British Airways owner IAG said on Thursday it would not make
a new bid for Norwegian Air and would sell its remaining stake in the
budget airline, sending Norwegian's shares sharply lower.
   * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Friday amid concerns that a prolonged
U.S. government shutdown could exacerbate an already slowing global growth,
while markets awaited U.S.-China trade talks scheduled for next week.

   * OIL: Oil prices rose by more than one percent on Friday as turmoil in
Venezuela triggered concerns that its oil exports could soon be disrupted.

   * The UK blue chip index closed 0.35 percent down at 6818.95 on Thursday ,as
weak sector earnings hurt Vodafone and Rentokil while comments from the U.S.
Commerce Secretary cast doubt over the prospects for a resolution of the trade
dispute with China.
   * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY: 
 Aberforth Smaller Plc            Full year result
 Vodafone Group Plc               Trading Statement
 AG Barr Plc                      Trading Statement
 
 (Reporting by Adil Bhat)
