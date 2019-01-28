UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 28

Noticias de Mercados
    Jan 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 22
points lower at 6,787 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * Tesco: Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket chain, may cut
thousands of jobs by closing in-store meat, fish and delicatessen counters and
by replacing staff canteens with vending machines, the Mail on Sunday newspaper
reported, citing industry sources.
    * VODAFONE: Vodafone, the world's second-largest mobile operator,
said it was "pausing" the deployment of Huawei          equipment in its core
networks until Western governments give the Chinese firm full security
clearance.
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: The United Steelworkers union said on Friday Shell Oil
Co is delaying progress on important issues in negotiations for a new
national agreement covering 30,000 U.S. refinery and chemical workers, according
to sources familiar with the talks.
    * GOLD: Gold prices held steady on Monday, near a seven-month peak scaled in
previous session, on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep interest rates
unchanged during its two-day policy meeting later in the week.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday after U.S. energy firms added rigs for the
first time this year in a sign that crude production there may rise further, and
as China, the world's second-largest oil user, reported additional signs of an
economic slowdown.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.14 percent down at 6809.22 on Friday, as
Vodafone tumbled and a stronger pound weighed on exporter stocks.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Ashley House Plc                  Half year result
 Paragon Banking Plc               Trading Statement
 Porvair Plc                       Full year result
 SThree Plc                        Full year result
 Petra Diamonds                    Half year production
 

 (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)
