UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 28

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 22 points lower at 6,787 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * Tesco: Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket chain, may cut thousands of jobs by closing in-store meat, fish and delicatessen counters and by replacing staff canteens with vending machines, the Mail on Sunday newspaper reported, citing industry sources. * VODAFONE: Vodafone, the world's second-largest mobile operator, said it was "pausing" the deployment of Huawei equipment in its core networks until Western governments give the Chinese firm full security clearance. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: The United Steelworkers union said on Friday Shell Oil Co is delaying progress on important issues in negotiations for a new national agreement covering 30,000 U.S. refinery and chemical workers, according to sources familiar with the talks. * GOLD: Gold prices held steady on Monday, near a seven-month peak scaled in previous session, on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged during its two-day policy meeting later in the week. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday after U.S. energy firms added rigs for the first time this year in a sign that crude production there may rise further, and as China, the world's second-largest oil user, reported additional signs of an economic slowdown. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.14 percent down at 6809.22 on Friday, as Vodafone tumbled and a stronger pound weighed on exporter stocks. (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)