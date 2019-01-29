UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 29

(Adds company news items and futures)

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points higher at 6,760 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures up 0.33 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* DOMINO’S: Domino’s Pizza Group said on Tuesday it expects full-year underlying pretax profit at the lower end of a consensus range, despite selling a record number of pizzas on the Friday before Christmas.

* PZ CUSSONS: Cosmetics and soap maker PZ Cussons Plc said on Tuesday it expected a sharp decline in pretax profit for the year ending May, hurt by sluggish demand and challenging conditions in its important Nigerian market.

* CREST NICHOLSON: Crest Nicholson forecast a “difficult” first half in 2019 as the British housebuilder posted a 15 percent drop in full-year profit, as Brexit uncertainty hurt demand.

* Ryanair: Ireland-based carrier Ryanair said on Tuesday its cabin crew in Spain had voted in favour of a recognition agreement with SITCPLA and USO workers’ unions.

* ROYAL MAIL: Royal Mail Plc on Tuesday narrowed its full-year profit forecast, and guided to a larger-than-expected decline in addressed letter volume for the year.

* UDG HEALTHCARE: Britain’s UDG Healthcare Plc said on Tuesday its first-quarter pretax profit was higher than a year earlier, boosted by gains from its recent acquisitions and growth across its businesses.

* HARGREAVES LANSDOWN: British fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown on Tuesday posted a 6 percent fall in assets under administration on the back of market losses.

* SAINSBURY: Britain’s food supply could be seriously disrupted if it leaves the EU without a deal, a lobby group representing Sainsbury’s, Asda , McDonald’s, KFC and other firms said on Monday. * UNILEVER: Unilever said on Monday it has acquired The Laundress, a New York-based line of detergent and cleaning products, as it aims to expand its reach in high-end home care products.

* GOLD: Gold prices hit a more than seven-month high on Tuesday as investors shun riskier assets on worries over escalation in Sino-U.S. trade tensions after the U.S. Justice Department charged China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd HWT.UL with fraud.

* OIL: Oil prices crept up on Tuesday after Washington imposed sanctions on Venezuelan state-owned oil firm PDVSA in a step set to severely curb the OPEC member’s crude exports to the United States.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.91 percent down at 6747.10 on Monday, as yet more downbeat data from China and U.S. bellwether Caterpillar’s weak forecast unnerved investors, while Ocado outshone after a report of a deal with Marks & Spencer.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines

Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)