UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 30

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 35 points higher at 6869 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * SAINSBURY: The proposed merger of Sainsbury's and rival supermarket operator Asda would be viable even if regulators forced the group to dispose of 132 stores or more, Sainsbury's house broker UBS said on Tuesday. * GOLD: Gold prices edged up on Wednesday to hit their highest since May, supported by uncertainty over U.S.-China trade relations and expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep rates on hold later in the day. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday as concerns about supply disruptions following U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry outweighed downward pressure from a darkening outlook for the global economy. * The UK blue chip index closed 1.29 percent up at 6833.93 on Tuesday, as investors sought safety stocks amid worries about the U.S.-China trade spat and ahead of a parliamentary vote on Brexit. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Newmark Security Plc Half year result Alumasc Group Plc Half year result Hargreaves Services Plc Half year result Staffline Group Plc Full year results Avocet Mining Q4 Production * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)