Noticias de Mercados
January 30, 2019 / 5:46 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 30

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

    Jan 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 35
points higher at 6869 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
   * SAINSBURY: The proposed merger of Sainsbury's and rival
supermarket operator Asda would be viable even if regulators forced the group to
dispose of 132 stores or more, Sainsbury's house broker UBS said on Tuesday.
  
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged up on Wednesday to hit their highest since May,
supported by uncertainty over U.S.-China trade relations and expectations the
U.S. Federal Reserve will keep rates on hold later in the day.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday as concerns about supply disruptions
following U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry outweighed downward
pressure from a darkening outlook for the global economy.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1.29 percent up at 6833.93 on Tuesday, as
investors sought safety stocks amid worries about the U.S.-China trade spat and
ahead of a parliamentary vote on Brexit. 
     
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY: 
 Newmark Security Plc               Half year result
 Alumasc Group Plc                  Half year result
 Hargreaves Services Plc            Half year result
 Staffline Group Plc                Full year results
 Avocet Mining                      Q4 Production
 * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below