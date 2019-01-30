UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 30

(Adds company news items and futures)

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 35 points higher at 6,869 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures up 0.49 percent ahead of the cash market open. * LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE: London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Wednesday it would buy a 4.92 percent stake in Euroclear Holding, Europe’s biggest settlement house for securities, for 278.5 million euros ($318.44 million). * TAPTICA: Video advertising company Taptica International Ltd said on Wednesday it was in advanced talks to take over rival RhythmOne Plc in an all-share deal. * OPHIR ENERGY: Indonesian oil and gas group Medco said on Wednesday it will buy Ophir Energy Plc for a sweetened bid of 390.6 million pounds ($511.02 million) in cash, as it looks to strengthen its portfolio of assets in Southeast Asia. * SAINSBURY: The proposed merger of Sainsbury’s and rival supermarket operator Asda would be viable even if regulators forced the group to dispose of 132 stores or more, Sainsbury’s house broker UBS said on Tuesday. * GOLD: Gold prices edged up on Wednesday to hit their highest since May, supported by uncertainty over U.S.-China trade relations and expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep rates on hold later in the day. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday as concerns about supply disruptions following U.S. sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry outweighed downward pressure from a darkening outlook for the global economy. * The UK blue chip index closed 1.29 percent up at 6833.93 on Tuesday, as investors sought safety stocks amid worries about the U.S.-China trade spat and ahead of a parliamentary vote on Brexit.

