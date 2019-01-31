UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 31

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher at 6,956 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * LLOYDS: Britain's Lloyds Banking Group is to cut a further 490 jobs as deep cost-cutting by high street banks continues to bite. * GOLD: Gold prices on Thursday held near eight-month highs hit in the previous session, as the dollar weakened after the U.S. Federal Reserve paused its monetary tightening cycle, putting bullion on course for its fourth straight monthly gain. * OIL: Oil prices rose for a third day on Thursday, pushed up by lower imports into the United States amid OPEC efforts to tighten the market, and as Venezuela struggles to keep up its crude exports after Washington imposed sanctions on the nation. * EX-DIVS: No FTSE 100 companies will trade ex-dividend this week. * The UK blue chip index closed 1.58 percent up at 6,941.63 on Wednesday, after a sharp fall in sterling overnight when British lawmakers voted down a proposal in parliament that aimed to prevent a potentially chaotic "no-deal" Brexit. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Rank Group Plc Half year result Alumasc Group Plc Half year result Premier Veterinary Plc Full year result Unilever Plc Full year result Diageo Plc Half year result BT Group Plc Trading Statement Dairy Crest Group Plc Trading Statement 3i Group Plc Q3 Trading Statement Britvic Plc Trading Statement Ergomed Plc Full year result * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)