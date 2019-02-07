UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 7

Noticias de Mercados
    Feb 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 points
lower at 7,165 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * BABCOCK: Britain's Babcock aims to expand its foreign business but
will not chase risky growth to resolve a "nightmare" period in which the
engineering group's management and stock price came under fire, Chief Executive
Archie Bethel said on Wednesday.
    * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: GlaxoSmithKline Plc forecast 2019 earnings above
market expectations as sales of its new shingles vaccine boosted quarterly
results, soothing concerns that Britain's largest drugmaker was running out of
blockbuster products.
    * Equinor: Equinor on Wednesday reported a smaller-than-expected
rise in fourth-quarter earnings and said output would be stagnant in 2019,
sending the oil and gas company's shares down despite a dividend increase and a
brighter long-term outlook. 
    * GOLD: Gold fell to a more than one-week low on Thursday, pressured by a
stronger dollar, but worries over slowing global economic growth and the spectre
of another U.S. government shutdown kept the safe-haven metal above the key
$1,300 level.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday after U.S. crude inventories rose and as
production levels in the country held at record levels, but OPEC-led supply cuts
and Washington's sanctions against Venezuela supported markets.
    * EX-DIVS: Sage Group will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend
pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.45 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters
calculations. 
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.06 percent up at 7,173.09 on Wednesday,
ending a six-day winning streak, as international heavyweights were pressured by
a stronger pound and Ocado slumped after a fire at its flagship distribution
centre.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Smith & Nephew              Q4 Earnings release
 Tate & Lyle                 Q3 Trading Statement
 Compass Group               Q1 Trading Statement
 Beazley                     Full year results
 Bellway                     Q3 Trading Update
 Cranswick Plc               Q3 Trading Statement
 Superdry Plc                Q3 Trading Statement
 Thomas Cook  Plc            Q1 Trading Statement
 (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)
