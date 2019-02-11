UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 11

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 29 points higher at 7,100 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * IMPERIAL BRANDS: Imperial Brands Plc is expected to announce that Mark Williamson will step down as chairman of the company in the coming months following the introduction of more stringent corporate governance rules, The Times reported on Monday. * SPORTS DIRECT: Britain's Sports Direct Plc has pulled its offer to buy Patisserie Holdings Plc after just two days, the Financial Times reported. * OCADO: British online supermarket Ocado denied robots were moving around its flagship complex at Andover in southern England when firefighters tackled a blaze on Tuesday that wiped 1 billion pounds off the group's stock market value. * BP: BP Plc plans to begin a planned overhaul of a crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 413,500-barrel-per-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery in mid-February, about two weeks earlier than expected, sources familiar with plant operations said on Friday. * SMITH & NEPHEW: Britain's Smith & Nephew Plc has held talks to buy U.S.-based medical equipment maker NuVasive in a deal that would be worth more than $3 billion, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the talks. * GOLD: Gold prices held firm on Monday, supported by worries over a slowdown in global economic growth and uncertainties around Sino-U.S. trade war, but a strong dollar limited the safe-haven metal's appeal. * OIL: Crude prices dipped early on Monday in Asia as U.S. drilling activity picked up and as Russia's biggest oil producer pressured President Vladimir Putin to end the supply cut deal with Middle East-dominated producer club OPEC. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower on Friday as jitters over the China-U.S. trade dispute fed into fears of a slowdown in the world economy, with bank and energy shares the hardest hit. * UK CORPORATE DIARY Pendragon Plc FY Earnings Release Acacia Mining Plc FY Earnings Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)