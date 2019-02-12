UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 12

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17 points higher at 7,146 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * IAG: IAG, the owner of British Airways and Iberia airlines, said on Monday that it would cap ownership of its shares by non-Europeans at the current 47.5 percent level to maintain its status as a European-owned airline. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Brazil's private equity group Pátria Investimentos and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, on Monday said they would invest $700 million to build and operate a gas-fired power plant in the state of Rio de Janeiro. * GOLD: Gold prices held steady on Tuesday as investors kept a cautious stance ahead of a fresh round of Sino-U.S trade talks, while a firmer dollar capped gains for the bullion, which was drawing support from global economic slowdown worries. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday amid OPEC-led supply cuts and U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela, although analysts expect surging U.S. production and concerns over economic growth to keep markets in check. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.8 points higher on Monday, buoyed by strength in bank and consumer shares, while a stronger dollar lifted companies with greater international exposure as a fresh round of Sino-U.S. trade talks commenced. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: AA Plc Pre-close trading statement release A & J Mucklow Group Plc HY 2019 earnings release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)