UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 13

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 33 points higher at 7,166 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * GSK: Mylan NV on Tuesday priced its generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's blockbuster asthma treatment Advair 70 percent lower than the branded medicine. * GOLD: Gold firmed slightly on Wednesday as investors held onto the safe-haven metal while seeking more clarity on Sino-U.S. trade talks, and as volatility in the dollar provided further support. * OIL: Oil prices rose by around 1 percent on Wednesday as producer club OPEC said it had deeply cut supply in January and as U.S. sanctions hit Venezuela's oil exports. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.1 percent on Tuesday after briefly falling into negative territory as sterling recouped some losses during May's speech. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Galliford Try Plc HY 2019 Earnings release Dunelm Group Plc HY 2019 Earnings release Tullow Oil Plc FY 2018 Earnings release (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)