UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 13

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 33 points higher at 7,166 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers while FTSE 100 futures were up 0.38 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* COUNTRYWIDE: British real estate agent Countrywide said on Wednesday challenging market conditions led to its core profit for the full year falling by half and added that it remains cautious about its outlook for 2019.

* IHG: InterContinental Hotels Group has agreed to buy the brands and operating companies of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas for $300 million in cash, the owner of the Crowne-Plaza and Holiday Inn chains said on Wednesday, in a move that beefs up its luxury portfolio.

* GALLIFORD TRY: Galliford Try on Wednesday reported higher first-half pretax profit as the construction group built more homes despite uncertainty brought on by Britain’s impending exit from the European Union.

* CLINIGEN GROUP: British pharmaceutical firm Clinigen Group Plc said on Wednesday it acquired the U.S. rights to Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG’s NOVN.S skin and lung cancer drug Proleukin for a total of $210 million, including some future payments.

* DUNELM GROUP: British homewares retailer Dunelm Group Plc became the latest company to say on Wednesday that it was stockpiling some of its best-selling products to beat potential supply disruptions arising from Brexit.

* HOCHSCHILD MINING: Gold and silver miner Hochschild Mining Plc has suspended operations at its Arcata precious metal mine in south west Peru, saying a low silver price had left it no choice but to halt production at the mine.

* TULLOW OIL: Africa-focused Tullow Oil on Wednesday posted its first annual post-tax profit in five years and said it would resume dividends with a 4.8 cent per share payout as it sets its sights on East African projects and drilling in Guyana.

* BHP: BHP Group, the world’s largest miner, said on Wednesday its board has approved $696 million in funding to expand production at the BP PLC-led Atlantis oil project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

* GOLD: Gold firmed slightly on Wednesday as investors held onto the safe-haven metal while seeking more clarity on Sino-U.S. trade talks, and as volatility in the dollar provided further support.

* OIL: Oil prices rose by around 1 percent on Wednesday as producer club OPEC said it had deeply cut supply in January and as U.S. sanctions hit Venezuela’s oil exports.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.1 percent on Tuesday after briefly falling into negative territory as sterling recouped some losses during May’s speech.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)