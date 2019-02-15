Noticias de Mercados
February 15, 2019 / 5:43 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 15

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

    Feb 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at
7,197 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * TBC BANK: TBC Bank Group Plc said on Thursday that its chairman
and vice-chairman have been asked by Georgia's central bank to step down as
board members of its unit, TBC Bank, in connection with an ongoing investigation
into certain transactions.
    * BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May was defeated in a symbolic vote
in parliament on her Brexit strategy on Thursday, undermining her negotiating
strength in talks with the European Union to secure changes to the agreement.

    * GOLD: Gold traded in a tight $3 range on Friday as concerns over an
economic slowdown supported prices for the safe-haven metal and a firm dollar
kept a lid on gains.
    * OIL: Brent crude oil prices hit 2019 highs above $65 per barrel on Friday,
spurred by U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and Iran as well as OPEC-led supply
cuts.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, aided by
earnings-driven gains in AstraZeneca and Micro Focus, while medical device maker
ConvaTec single-handedly contributed to nearly one-third of the midcap index's
dip.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc             FY 2018 earnings release
 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc            FY 2018 earnings release
 SEGRO Plc                                    FY 2018 earnings release
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
    * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
    * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below