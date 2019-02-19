UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 19

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 points higher at 7,228 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * RECKITT BENCKISER: British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser reported higher-than-expected sales growth on Monday, helped by improvements in both its health and home and hygiene businesses and lifting its shares to a two-month high. * BARCLAYS: Barclays will host more than 100 clinics for small business customers in March to help them to prepare for Britain's exit from the European Union at the end of that month, the bank said on Tuesday. * HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc posted on Tuesday an increase of 15.9 percent in 2018 profit, as the bank avoided tax writedowns that marred its results a year earlier and earnings in its key market of Asia grew. * GOLD: Gold prices hovered near 10-month highs on Tuesday as optimism around U.S.-China trade discussions dimmed the dollar's appeal, while palladium struck a record high on supply concerns. * OIL: U.S. oil prices hit a three-month high on Tuesday, buoyed by production cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. * The UK blue-chip index closed 0.24 percent lower on Monday, missing out on a wider optimism surrounding the Chinese-U.S. trade talks that took world stocks to 2-1/2-month highs. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Intercontinental Holdings Plc Full year result Bank of Georgia Group Plc Full year result Lighthouse Group Plc Full year result Synectics Plc Full year result HSBC Holdings Plc Full year result BHP Group Plc Half year result TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Adil Bhat)