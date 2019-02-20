Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 20

    Feb 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 futures are seen opening down
0.06 percent ahead of the cash market open on Wednesday.
    
    * FOOTASYLUM: Footasylum Plc said on Tuesday its larger rival JD
Sports Fashion Plc has increased its stake in the company to more than 18
percent.
    * BARCLAYS: Barclays believed deals with strategic investors during
the 2008 financial crisis would help to provide a springboard for its
international ambitions, the bank's former chairman told a London criminal trial
on Tuesday.
    * GLENCORE: Glencore Plc is planning to cut production at one of
its largest copper and cobalt mining operations in the Democratic Republic of
Congo, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources on Tuesday.
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.6 percent on Tuesday, weighed down by
disappointing results from blue-chip heavyweight HSBC and a stronger pound.

    * OIL: Oil prices hovered near 2019 highs on Wednesday, supported by
OPEC-led supply cuts and U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, but capped by
soaring U.S. production and expectations of an economic slowdown.
    * GOLD: Gold prices held at 10-month highs on Wednesday, supported by global
slowdown concerns and a weaker dollar, with markets eyeing the release of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting minutes later in the session.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc             FY 2018 earnings release
 Lloyds Banking Group Plc                    FY 2018 earnings release
 Hochschild Mining Plc                       FY 2018 earnings release
 Intu Properties Plc                         FY 2018 earnings release
 Pan African Resources Plc                   HY 2019 earnings release
 Glencore Plc                                FY earnings release
 
 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
