UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 20

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures are seen opening down 0.06 percent ahead of the cash market open on Wednesday.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP: Britain’s biggest mortgage lender Lloyds Banking Group posted weaker-than-expected growth in annual profits on Wednesday but boosted shareholders with a increased dividend and a 1.75 billion pound ($2.28 billion) share buyback.

* GLENCORE: Trading company Glencore on Wednesday announced a $2 billion share buyback program and posted an 8 percent rise in full-year overall adjusted core earnings.

* INTU: Intu Properties scrapped its full-year dividend as several high profile retail bankruptcies forced the shopping mall operator to diversify its tenants and look at disposing some assets to pay off debt.

* INDIVIOR: Indivior Plc has launched a copycat of its blockbuster opioid addiction drug in the United States, the British drugmaker said on Wednesday, after losing a long-drawn court battle to prevent entry of generic rivals in its biggest market.

* FLYBE GROUP: Flybe Group Plc said it had received a preliminary proposal from Bateleur Capital, Mesa Air Group Inc with support from Stobart Group former boss Andrew Tinkler for a possible optional financing proposal.

* SAINSBURY: Britain’s competition regulator said Sainsbury’s $9.5 billion takeover of Walmart owned Asda should either be blocked entirely or require the sale of a significant number of stores, or even one of the brands.

* OIL: Oil prices hovered near 2019 highs on Wednesday, supported by OPEC-led supply cuts and U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, but capped by soaring U.S. production and expectations of an economic slowdown.

* GOLD: Gold prices held at 10-month highs on Wednesday, supported by global slowdown concerns and a weaker dollar, with markets eyeing the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting minutes later in the session.

