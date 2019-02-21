Noticias de Mercados
February 21, 2019 / 5:52 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 21

4 MIN. DE LECTURA

    Feb 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 7
points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

    * GLENCORE: Glencore on Wednesday said it would "vigorously
contest" a $680 million tax demand from the British authorities linked to
transfer pricing.
    * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered Plc said on Wednesday
Britain's financial watchdog had imposed a fine of 102.2 million pounds ($133.34
million) in relation to its investigation into the bank's historical financial
crime controls.
    * ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American said on Thursday it has suspended
operations at its Moranbah North coking coal mine in Australia after one worker
died and several were injured on Wednesday.
    * EX-DIVS: Carnival, GlaxoSmithKline and Imperial Brands
 will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on
Thursday, trimming 7.16 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters
calculations.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent higher at 7,228.62 points on
Wednesday, as Lloyds gained after promising to return cash to shareholders and
optimism prevailed over China-U.S. trade talks.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Rights and Issues Investment Trust             Full Year 2018 Earnings
 Hotel Chocolat Group                           Half Year 2019 Earnings
 Relx PLC                                       Full Year 2018 Earnings
 Serco Group PLC                                Full Year 2018 Earnings
 RPS Group PLC                                  Full Year 2018 Earnings
 McBride PLC                                    Half Year 2019 Earnings
 Go-Ahead Group PLC                             Half Year 2018 Earnings
 Wilmington PLC                                 Half Year 2019 Earnings
 Lighthouse Group PLC                           Full Year 2018 Earnings
 Barclays PLC                                   Full Year 2018 Earnings
 Centrica PLC                                   Full Year 2018 Earnings
 BAE Systems PLC                                Full Year 2018 Earnings
 Anglo American PLC                             Full Year 2018 Earnings
 Hays PLC                                       Half Year 2019 Earnings
 Kaz Minerals PLC                               Full Year 2018 Earnings
 Playtech PLC                                   Full Year 2018 Earnings
 Georgia Capital PLC                            Full Year 2018 Earnings
 Rathbone Brothers PLC                          Full Year 2018 Earnings
 TBC Bank Group PLC                             Full Year 2018 Earnings
 Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC                    Full Year 2018 Earnings
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below