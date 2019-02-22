Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 22

    Feb 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points
higher at 7,170 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * VODAFONE: Telecom Italia and Vodafone said on Thursday
they plan to enter into a new network sharing partnership to enable faster
deployment of fifth-generation mobile phone services over a wider geographic
area at a lower cost.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Friday as optimism over U.S.-China trade
talks pressured the dollar, but signs of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising
interest rates again this year capped gains.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Friday after the United States reported its crude
output hit a record 12 million barrels per day (bpd), undermining efforts by
Middle East-dominated producer club OPEC to withhold supply and tighten global
markets.
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.9 percent on Thursday after downbeat
reports from energy supplier Centrica and defence company BAE Systems, while a
stronger pound dragged on multinational companies and miners also weighed.

    UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Pearson Plc             FY 2018 earnings release
        
