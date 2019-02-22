UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 22

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points higher at 7,170 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * VODAFONE: Telecom Italia and Vodafone said on Thursday they plan to enter into a new network sharing partnership to enable faster deployment of fifth-generation mobile phone services over a wider geographic area at a lower cost. * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Friday as optimism over U.S.-China trade talks pressured the dollar, but signs of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates again this year capped gains. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Friday after the United States reported its crude output hit a record 12 million barrels per day (bpd), undermining efforts by Middle East-dominated producer club OPEC to withhold supply and tighten global markets. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.9 percent on Thursday after downbeat reports from energy supplier Centrica and defence company BAE Systems, while a stronger pound dragged on multinational companies and miners also weighed. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Pearson Plc FY 2018 earnings release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)