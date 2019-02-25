UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 25

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points higher at 7,188 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * INTERSERVE: Troubled British support services provider Interserve Plc said on Friday it was considering a proposal from its largest shareholder to reduce debt, weeks after striking a rescue deal with its lenders. * PERSIMMON: Britain's housing minister James Brokenshire is pressing builder Persimmon on how it operates within a public funding scheme for new house buyers as a review of the scheme comes due, a source close to the minister said on Saturday. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American has restarted operations at its Moranbah North coal facility in Australia's Queensland state, it said on Monday, after one worker died and several were injured in a collision underground last week. * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Monday as the dollar fell against the yuan after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would delay an increase in tariffs on Chinese goods, while palladium surged to a record high. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday, giving up earlier gains, squeezed by plentiful supply and U.S. firms in particular increasing exports in competition with traditional producers from the Middle East in key markets like Asia. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent on Friday helped by strength in miners on growing optimism over global trade talks. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Bunzl Plc FY 2018 earnings release Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc HY 2019 earnings release Tristel Plc HY 2019 earnings release Associated British Foods Plc Preclose trading statement release Goldplat Plc HY 2019 earnings release Finsbury Food Group Plc HY 2019 earnings release Hammerson Plc FY 2018 earnings release Quartix Holdings Plc FY 2018 earnings release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)