UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 25

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points higher at 7,188 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, while FTSE 100 futures were up 0.16 percent ahead of the cash market open. * BUNZL: British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc BNZL.L reported a 6 percent rise in full-year adjusted pretax profit on Monday, boosted by gains from small acquisitions and a growing clientele in North America. * HAMMERSON: British shopping centre operator Hammerson Plc said on Monday it would look into disposing more assets to cut debt and entered into an agreement with U.S. activist investor Elliot Advisors. * HISCOX: Lloyd’s of London insurer Hiscox Ltd reported a profit for the year that beat market expectations driven by higher gross written premiums and smaller catastrophe losses compared to a year earlier.

* Associated British Foods: Associated British Foods said on Monday it would deliver first-half revenue growth in all of its businesses, other than sugar, helping it to deliver earnings per share broadly in line with the previous year.

* DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST: Daily Mail and General Trust Plc said on Monday that it is considering options for its stake in Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc ERM.L, which provides business-to-business information.

* PROVIDENT FINANCIAL: Provident Financial Plc said on Monday it has rejected an unsolicited 1.3 billion pound ($1.7 billion) offer from smaller rival Non-Standard Finance Plc NSF.L to buy the subprime lender, calling it a “highly opportunistic approach”.

* INTERSERVE: Troubled British support services provider Interserve Plc said on Friday it was considering a proposal from its largest shareholder to reduce debt, weeks after striking a rescue deal with its lenders.

* PERSIMMON: Britain’s housing minister James Brokenshire is pressing builder Persimmon on how it operates within a public funding scheme for new house buyers as a review of the scheme comes due, a source close to the minister said on Saturday.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American has restarted operations at its Moranbah North coal facility in Australia’s Queensland state, it said on Monday, after one worker died and several were injured in a collision underground last week.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose on Monday as the dollar fell against the yuan after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would delay an increase in tariffs on Chinese goods, while palladium surged to a record high.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday, giving up earlier gains, squeezed by plentiful supply and U.S. firms in particular increasing exports in competition with traditional producers from the Middle East in key markets like Asia.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent on Friday helped by strength in miners on growing optimism over global trade talks.

* Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com