February 26, 2019 / 6:05 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 26

    Feb 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 45
points lower at 7,139, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * LAURA ASHLEY: Investment firm Flacks Group said on Monday it was in the
preliminary stages of evaluating a possible deal to buy Laura Ashley Holdings
Plc, valuing the British fashion retailer at 20 million pounds ($26.16
million).
    * ROLLS ROYCE: Britain's government on Monday said it had awarded Rolls
Royce a 235 million-pound ($307 million) contract to maintain nuclear
submarines.
    * Gold: Palladium hit a record high on Tuesday, surging above $1,550 as a
threatened strike by South African mineworkers added to supply risk concerns in
an already tight market, while gold prices edged up on a subdued
dollar.
    * OIL: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday, extending losses of more than 3
percent during the previous session, after U.S. President Donald Trump called on
OPEC to ease its efforts to boost the market.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.07 percent up at 7183.74 on Monday, as
banks got a boost from comments about a possible Brexit delay, while
housebuilders were hit by reports the government was worried about Persimmon's
handling of a state house-funding scheme.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group               Full year result
 Derwent London                             Full year result
 Devro                                      Full year result
 Fresnillo                                  Full year result
 Croda                                      Full year result
 Persimmon                                  Full year result
 Standard Chartered Plc                     Full year result
 Surface Transforms Plc                     Half year result
 Meggitt Plc                                Full year result
 Babcock International Group Plc            Trading Statement
 James Fisher and Sons Plc                  Full year result
 Drax Group Plc                             Full year result
 Augean Plc                                 Full year result
 Oriole Resources Plc                       Full year result
 
 (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)
