UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 26

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 45 points lower at 7,139, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * LAURA ASHLEY: Investment firm Flacks Group said on Monday it was in the preliminary stages of evaluating a possible deal to buy Laura Ashley Holdings Plc, valuing the British fashion retailer at 20 million pounds ($26.16 million). * ROLLS ROYCE: Britain's government on Monday said it had awarded Rolls Royce a 235 million-pound ($307 million) contract to maintain nuclear submarines. * Gold: Palladium hit a record high on Tuesday, surging above $1,550 as a threatened strike by South African mineworkers added to supply risk concerns in an already tight market, while gold prices edged up on a subdued dollar. * OIL: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday, extending losses of more than 3 percent during the previous session, after U.S. President Donald Trump called on OPEC to ease its efforts to boost the market. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.07 percent up at 7183.74 on Monday, as banks got a boost from comments about a possible Brexit delay, while housebuilders were hit by reports the government was worried about Persimmon's handling of a state house-funding scheme. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Full year result Derwent London Full year result Devro Full year result Fresnillo Full year result Croda Full year result Persimmon Full year result Standard Chartered Plc Full year result Surface Transforms Plc Half year result Meggitt Plc Full year result Babcock International Group Plc Trading Statement James Fisher and Sons Plc Full year result Drax Group Plc Full year result Augean Plc Full year result Oriole Resources Plc Full year result TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)