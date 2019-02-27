Noticias de Mercados
February 27, 2019

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 27

    Feb 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 points
lower at 7,143 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * CREST NICHOLSON: British housebuilder Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc
 said on Tuesday it named Duncan Cooper finance director, replacing
Robert Allen who stepped down from the position in October following a profit
warning.
    * LAURA ASHLEY: Laura Ashley Holdings Plc has dismissed an
unsolicited takeover offer from investment firm Flacks Group, saying it would
significantly undervalue the British fashion retailer.
    * METRO BANK: Britain's Metro Bank plans to raise 350 million
pounds ($464 million) in a shareholder cash call, it said on Tuesday, a month
after announcing a sharp rise in exposure to higher-risk mortgages.
    * DIRECT LINE INSURANCE: Britain's largest motor insurer Direct Line
Insurance Group Plc said on Tuesday its Chief Financial Officer Penny
James would succeed Paul Geddes as chief executive officer in May.
    * GOLD: Gold held steady on Wednesday as the dollar traded near three-week
lows, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that the
central bank will be patient in hiking interest rates, while palladium hovered
near the psychological level of $1,550.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday after a report of declining crude
inventories in the country and as producer club OPEC seemed to stick to its
supply cuts despite pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.45 percent down at 7151.12 on Tuesday, as
miner Fresnillo slumped after poor results and the sterling rallied on growing
signs of a Brexit delay, though online grocer Ocado soared after confirming
joint venture talks with Marks & Spencer.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Taylor Wimpey                              Full year result
 Interpersonal finance                      Full year result
 Nichols                                    Full year result
 Metro bank                                 Full year result
 Provident Financial                        Full year result
 Weir Group                                 Full year result
 Verona Pharma Plc                          Full year result
 Oriole Resources Plc                       Full year result
 Walker Crips Group Plc                     Full year result
 Unite Group                                Full year result
 St. James's Place                          Full year result
 Avingtrans Plc                             Half year result
 Redde Plc                                  Half year result
 Nichols Plc                                Full year result
 Avanti Communications Plc                  Half year result
 Capital & Counties Properties              Full year result
 Maistro Plc                                Full year result
 Virgin Money Holdings Plc                  Full year result
 Rio Tinto Plc                              Full year result
 ITV Plc                                    Full year result
 Vesuvius Plc                               Full year result
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)
