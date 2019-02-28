UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 28

Noticias de Mercados
    Feb 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 <.FTSE index> is seen opening 12
points lower at 7,096 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * PREMIER FOODS: Premier Foods Plc said on Wednesday it would review
options after talks with its top shareholders.
    * INTERSERVE: Interserve doubled the stake existing shareholders
will retain in the British outsourcer to five percent on Wednesday as it set out
details of a debt-for-equity deal with lenders aimed at averting a collapse like
that of rival Carillion.
    * MARKS AND SPENCER: Britain's Marks and Spencer and Ocado
launched an online food joint venture on Wednesday, belatedly giving M&S a
home-delivery service while netting $1 billion for its fast-growing technology
providing partner.
   * METRO BANK: The chief executive of crisis-hit Metro Bank said
there were "absolutely no question marks" over the future of the lender after a
major accounting blunder triggered a hefty investor cash call, sending its
shares into a tailspin.
    * GOLD: Gold prices on Thursday held near two-week lows touched in the
previous session as the dollar rebounded after cautious comments from U.S. Trade
Representative Robert Lighthizer stoked concerns over progress in U.S.-China
trade talks.
    * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Thursday, dragged down by weakening factory
output in China and Japan and record U.S. crude output, although markets
remained relatively well supported by supply cuts led by producer club
OPEC.  
    * EX-DIVS: AstraZeneca, Barclays, Diageo,
easyJet and Micro Focus will trade without entitlement to their
latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 13.9 points off the FTSE 100
according to Reuters calculations     
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.61 percent down at 7101.20 on Wednesday as
Marks & Spencer tumbled after announcing a rights issue to fund an online food
joint venture with Ocado, while plans for a cash call knocked Metro Bank to an
all-time low.
 (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)
