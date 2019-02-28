UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 28

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 <.FTSE index> is seen opening 12 points lower at 7,096 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * PREMIER FOODS: Premier Foods Plc said on Wednesday it would review options after talks with its top shareholders. * INTERSERVE: Interserve doubled the stake existing shareholders will retain in the British outsourcer to five percent on Wednesday as it set out details of a debt-for-equity deal with lenders aimed at averting a collapse like that of rival Carillion. * MARKS AND SPENCER: Britain's Marks and Spencer and Ocado launched an online food joint venture on Wednesday, belatedly giving M&S a home-delivery service while netting $1 billion for its fast-growing technology providing partner. * METRO BANK: The chief executive of crisis-hit Metro Bank said there were "absolutely no question marks" over the future of the lender after a major accounting blunder triggered a hefty investor cash call, sending its shares into a tailspin. * GOLD: Gold prices on Thursday held near two-week lows touched in the previous session as the dollar rebounded after cautious comments from U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer stoked concerns over progress in U.S.-China trade talks. * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Thursday, dragged down by weakening factory output in China and Japan and record U.S. crude output, although markets remained relatively well supported by supply cuts led by producer club OPEC. * EX-DIVS: AstraZeneca, Barclays, Diageo, easyJet and Micro Focus will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 13.9 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * The UK blue chip index closed 0.61 percent down at 7101.20 on Wednesday as Marks & Spencer tumbled after announcing a rights issue to fund an online food joint venture with Ocado, while plans for a cash call knocked Metro Bank to an all-time low. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Bovis Homes Full year result Inchcape Full year result Mondi Full year result Rentokil < RTO.L> Prelim Full year result Petrofac Full year result Hunting Plc Full year result Hastings Group Full year result Spire Healthcare Plc Full year result Vesuvius Plc Full year results Genus Plc Half year result British American Tobacco Full year result Merlin Entertainments Full year result Greencoat Uk Wind Plc Full year result Maistro Plc Full year result Avanti Communications Half year result Ricardo Plc Half year result Howden Joinery Plc Half year result TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)