UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 1

    March 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening 32 points
higher at 7,107 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    * TBC BANK: Georgia's biggest retail bank TBC Bank Group Plc said
on Thursday its corporate subsidiary TBC Bank JSC had received $34 million loan
from the European Investment Bank.
    * LLOYDS: Lawmakers have criticised a move by Britain's Lloyds Banking Group
 to impose more expensive and complex overdraft fees on customers only
months before a regulatory clampdown.
    * PREMIER OIL: Britain's Premier Oil has teamed up with U.S. private
equity fund Apollo Global Management to bid for oil and gas fields owned
by Chevron in the British North Sea, according to industry
sources.
    * BARCLAYS: John Varley, former CEO of Barclays, told investigators
in 2014 he had had to delegate responsibility during the British bank's efforts
to raise more than 11 billion pounds ($15 billion) at the height of the credit
crisis.
    * GOLD: Gold prices hit a two-week low on Friday as upbeat U.S. economic
data boosted the dollar, while mounting concerns over a slowdown in global
growth offered support to the safe-haven metal.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Friday as markets tightened amid output cuts by
producer club OPEC, but surging U.S. supply and a global economic slowdown
prevented crude from climbing further.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.46 percent down at 7074.73 on Thursday as
results hurt packaging firm Mondi, miners fell on weak Chinese factory data and
Rolls-Royce slipped after dropping out of the race to supply engines for
Boeing's mid-market aircraft.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
 (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)
