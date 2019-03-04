UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 4

(Adds company news items and futures)

March 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 is seen opening 29 points higher at 7,136 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, while FTSE 100 futures were up 0.38 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* Aviva: Aviva Plc appointed Maurice Tulloch as its new chief executive officer with immediate effect, Britain’s second biggest insurer said on Monday.

* Ted Baker: Fashion retailer Ted Baker Plc said on Monday that Chief Executive Officer Ray Kelvin resigned effect immediately, following an investigation into allegations of misconduct.

* Rolls-Royce: British engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc said on Sunday it had scaled back efforts to join a Turkish programme to build a new fighter jet with Turkey’s Kale Group.

* Glencore: Glencore said trade barriers are its “foremost risk”, but climate, political, legal and other potential dangers have become more pressing for the mining and trading group.

* GOLD: Gold edged up on Monday, after falling below the critical $1,300 level in the previous session, as the dollar dipped on the prospect of a trade deal between China and the United States.

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Monday, buoyed by output cuts by producer club OPEC and reports that the United States and China are close to a deal to end a bitter tariff row that has slowed global economic growth.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.45 percent up at 7106.73 on Friday as underlying sales that were better than feared helped the British blue-chip bourse snap a three-day losing streak, while the midcaps surged to a four-month high.

