UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 5

    March 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening  points lower
at 7,128 Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * INTERSERVE: British support services group Interserve Plc said on
Monday it was considering an "updated" proposal from its largest shareholder
Coltrane Asset Management.
    * SPORTS DIRECT: British retail tycoon Mike Ashley's Sports Direct
International Plc said on Monday it will offer to buy Findel Plc in a
deal that values the online retail and education business at 139.2 million
pounds ($184.15 million).
    * SYNTHOMER: Synthomer Plc shares fell more than 10 percent on
Monday, after the polymer maker and supplier said volumes were being hurt by
declining raw material prices and demand.
    * BARCLAYS: Top Barclays executives worried that investors in the
bank's 2008 emergency fundraising would go "nuts" if Qatar was given a better
deal unfairly, a London court heard on Monday.
    * GOLD: Gold steadied on Tuesday, but was hovering near a five-week low
touched in the previous session, as rising U.S. Treasury yields boosted the
dollar.
    * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Tuesday amid tepid prospects for growth in fuel
demand, but OPEC-led efforts to cut output offered some support.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.39  percent up at 7134.39 on Monday as
financial firms gained on reports China and the United States were nearing a
trade deal, a stronger dollar helped exporter stocks, while clothing retailer
Ted Baker advanced after CEO Ray Kelvin's resignation.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY: 
 Ashtead Group                   Q3 Trading Update
 Direct Line                     Full year results
 GVC Holdings                    Full year results
 Phoenix Group                   Full year results
 Intertek Group                  Full year results
 Elementis                       Full year results
 Silence Therapeutics            Full year results
 Harworth Group                  Full year results
 Jubilee Metals roup             Half year results
 LSL Property ervices            Full year results
 Craneware                       Half year results
     
 (Reporting by Adil Bhat)
