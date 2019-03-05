UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 5

(Adds company news items and futures)

March 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 is seen opening 6 points lower at 7,128 Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, while FTSE 100 futures were up 0.03 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO: British American Tobacco Plc said on Tuesday it would set aside 436 million pounds ($573.65 million) in 2019 after a Quebec court upheld a 2015 decision that awarded smokers in the Canadian province around C$15 billion ($11.29 billion).

* GVC Holdings: Ladbrokes owner GVC Holdings Plc said on Tuesday that it made plans to relocate servers hosting online gambling platforms to Ireland to continue seamless operations after Brexit.

* PHOENIX: Phoenix Group Holdings, Europe’s largest owner of life assurance funds closed to new customers, reported higher full-year profit and targeted cash generation of 3.8 billion pounds from 2019 to 2023, as companies offload their pension risks.

* DIRECT LINE: Britain’s largest motor insurer Direct Line Insurance Group Plc reported lower 2018 earnings on Tuesday, hit by a fall in insurance prices, and warned that it would not be immune to a “disruptive Brexit” despite steps taken to mitigate the impact.

* INTERSERVE: British support services group Interserve Plc said on Monday it was considering an “updated” proposal from its largest shareholder Coltrane Asset Management.

* SPORTS DIRECT: British retail tycoon Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct International Plc said on Monday it will offer to buy Findel Plc in a deal that values the online retail and education business at 139.2 million pounds ($184.15 million).

* SYNTHOMER: Synthomer Plc shares fell more than 10 percent on Monday, after the polymer maker and supplier said volumes were being hurt by declining raw material prices and demand.

* BARCLAYS: Top Barclays executives worried that investors in the bank’s 2008 emergency fundraising would go “nuts” if Qatar was given a better deal unfairly, a London court heard on Monday.

* GOLD: Gold steadied on Tuesday, but was hovering near a five-week low touched in the previous session, as rising U.S. Treasury yields boosted the dollar.

* OIL: Oil prices dipped on Tuesday amid tepid prospects for growth in fuel demand, but OPEC-led efforts to cut output offered some support.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.39 percent up at 7134.39 on Monday as financial firms gained on reports China and the United States were nearing a trade deal, a stronger dollar helped exporter stocks, while clothing retailer Ted Baker advanced after CEO Ray Kelvin’s resignation.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Adil Bhat)