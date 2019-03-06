UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 6

Noticias de Mercados
    March 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening 17 points
lower at 7,166 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * LLOYD: Insurance market Lloyd's of London            said on Tuesday its
Brussels subsidiary had gained authorisation in Monaco to continue underwriting
and reinsurance business after Brexit.
    * INTERSERVE: Interserve said on Tuesday it had rejected a rescue
plan put forward by its largest shareholder Coltrane Asset Management because it
believed the proposal risked the future of the outsourcer in its fight for
survival.
    * DEBENHAMS: Debenhams warned on profit again on Tuesday, as the
British department store group edged nearer to a restructuring that analysts
expect will include a share issue and an acceleration of its store closure
plans.
    * GOLD: Gold prices steadied on Wednesday, after recovering from a more than
five-week low in the previous session, lifted by a pause in global equities
rally, while a firm dollar curbed further gains.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell nearly 1 percent on Wednesday as bullish output
forecasts by two big U.S. producers and a build in U.S. crude stockpiles
outweighed ongoing OPEC-led efforts to rein in crude production.  
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.69 percent up at 7183.43 on Tuesday as
Ladbrokes owner GVC surged on strong results and a weaker pound paved the way
for gains in dollar earners, while Intertek tumbled as investors rushed to book
profits after an in-line earnings report.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

      
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:  
 IWG (Regus)                       Full year result
 Ultra electronics                 Full year result
 Page Group                        Full year result
 Headlam Group                     Full year result
 Legal & General Group             Full year result
 Just Eat                          Full year result
 Share Plc                         Full year result
 Vivo Energy                       Full year result
 Aggreko Plc                       Full year result
 Ultra Electronics                 Full year result
 Silence Therapeutics              Full year result
 
       
 (Reporting by Adil  Bhat in Bengaluru)
