UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 11

    March 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening 51 points
higher at 7,155 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
   * INTERSERVE: Banks for Interserve have lined up a so-called pre-pack
administration that will wipe out existing shareholders but enable the troubled
outsourcer to keep operating, a person familiar with the situation said on
Saturday.
   * GLENCORE: Global trader and miner Glencore has struck a deal with
its Canadian subsidiary Noranda Income Fund on the terms of zinc treatment
charges for the coming year, but did not disclose the fees, the fund said on
Friday.
   * ONESAVINGS: British challenger bank OneSavings is in advanced
talks to buy Charter Court Financial Services and create a lender worth
more than 1.6 billion pounds, Sky News reported on Saturday.
   * NON-STANDARD FINANCE: The CEO of UK subprime lender Non-Standard Finance
(NSF) said on Friday he was still confident the group's 1.3 billion
pound ($1.7 billion) hostile takeover bid for bigger rival Provident Financial
 would succeed but declined to say whether it would increase its
offer.
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched lower on Monday as the dollar firmed, but
concerns about global economic slowdown further increased by poor U.S. jobs data
kept the precious metal pinned at near a more than one-week peak
level.
    * OIL: Oil prices edged up on Monday after Saudi oil minister Khalid
al-Falih said an end to OPEC-led supply cuts was unlikely before June, while a
report showed U.S. drilling activity fell for a third straight week.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.74 percent lower at 7,104.31 on Friday,
pulled lower by a fall in gambling firm GVC on news that its top executives cut
stakes and a decline in oil majors after Norway's sovereign wealth fund said it
would sell its upstream oil and gas holdings.
 (Reporting by Adil  Bhat)
