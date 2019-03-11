UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 11

(Adds company news items and futures)

March 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 is seen opening 51 points higher at 7,155 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, while FTSE 100 futures were up 0.49 percent ahead of the cash market open. * CHARTER COURT FINANCIAL: British online mortgage bank Charter Court Financial Services and OneSavings Bank Plc are in advanced discussions regarding a possible all-share combination, the companies said in a statement. * KIER: British builder Kier Group Plc said on Monday it would focus on reducing debt and that it continued to expect a net cash position by June end, months after many of its shareholders refused to buy into a new issue of stock. * DEBENHAMS: Ailing department store chain Debenhams said on Monday it was in advanced talks with its lenders for additional loans of about 150 million pounds ($195 million). * INTERSERVE: Banks for Interserve have lined up a so-called pre-pack administration that will wipe out existing shareholders but enable the troubled outsourcer to keep operating, a person familiar with the situation said on Saturday. * GLENCORE: Global trader and miner Glencore has struck a deal with its Canadian subsidiary Noranda Income Fund on the terms of zinc treatment charges for the coming year, but did not disclose the fees, the fund said on Friday. * ONESAVINGS: British challenger bank OneSavings is in advanced talks to buy Charter Court Financial Services and create a lender worth more than 1.6 billion pounds, Sky News reported on Saturday. * NON-STANDARD FINANCE: The CEO of UK subprime lender Non-Standard Finance (NSF) said on Friday he was still confident the group’s 1.3 billion pound ($1.7 billion) hostile takeover bid for bigger rival Provident Financial would succeed but declined to say whether it would increase its offer.

* GOLD: Gold prices inched lower on Monday as the dollar firmed, but concerns about global economic slowdown further increased by poor U.S. jobs data kept the precious metal pinned at near a more than one-week peak level.

* OIL: Oil prices edged up on Monday after Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih said an end to OPEC-led supply cuts was unlikely before June, while a report showed U.S. drilling activity fell for a third straight week.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.74 percent lower at 7,104.31 on Friday, pulled lower by a fall in gambling firm GVC on news that its top executives cut stakes and a decline in oil majors after Norway’s sovereign wealth fund said it would sell its upstream oil and gas holdings.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Adil Bhat)