Noticias de Mercados
March 12, 2019 / 5:56 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 27 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 12

3 MIN. DE LECTURA

    March 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening 1 point
higher at 7,131 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * INTERSERVE: Troubled British outsourcer Interserve has been in
talks with lenders and its top investor Coltrane Asset Management, seeking to
win Coltrane's support for a restructuring plan ahead of a deciding shareholder
vote on Friday.
    * LAND COMPANY: British Land Company Plc said on Monday John
Gildersleeve would retire as chairman at the real estate firm's annual general
meeting this year, after six years in the role.
    * BP: Energy group BP is set to sell a new very low sulphur fuel oil
(VLSFO) ahead of a ban on more polluting fuels for the shipping industry coming
into force next year, it said on Monday.
    * GOLD: Gold rose on Tuesday as the dollar weakened after the European
Commission agreed to amendments to the UK's Brexit deal, although gains were
limited as the agreement also buoyed sentiment for riskier assets.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, lifted by healthy demand and output cuts
led by producer group OPEC.
    *  The UK blue chip index closed 0.37 percent up at 7130.62 on Monday with
financial stocks shrugging off fears of a potentially disruptive no-deal divorce
while mining companies found their support from higher zinc prices.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Non-Standard Finance             Full year results
 Quilter                          Full year results
 Close brothers                   Full year result
 French Connection                Full year result
 Domino's Pizza                   Full year result
 Computacenter                    Full year result
 Cairn Energy                     Full year result
 Gresham Technologies             Full year result
 Pendragon Plc                    Full year result
 Petards Group                    Full year result
 Goals Soccer Centres             Full year result
 Zotefoams Plc                    Full year result
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Adil  Bhat in Bengaluru)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below