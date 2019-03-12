UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 12

(Adds company news items and futures)

March 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 is seen opening 1 point higher at 7,131 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, while FTSE 100 futures were up 0.01 percent ahead of the cash market open. * QUILTER: British wealth manager Quilter said on Tuesday Britain’s looming exit from the European Union had hurt investor appetite to put new money to work, adding it was cautious on net flows going into 2019. * G4S: Britain’s G4S, the world’s biggest security firm, reported 2018 adjusted profit that beat market expectations, and said it had received unsolicited interest from firms looking to buy its cash division.

* INTERSERVE: Troubled British outsourcer Interserve has been in talks with lenders and its top investor Coltrane Asset Management, seeking to win Coltrane’s support for a restructuring plan ahead of a deciding shareholder vote on Friday.

* LAND COMPANY: British Land Company Plc said on Monday John Gildersleeve would retire as chairman at the real estate firm’s annual general meeting this year, after six years in the role.

* BP: Energy group BP is set to sell a new very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) ahead of a ban on more polluting fuels for the shipping industry coming into force next year, it said on Monday.

* GOLD: Gold rose on Tuesday as the dollar weakened after the European Commission agreed to amendments to the UK’s Brexit deal, although gains were limited as the agreement also buoyed sentiment for riskier assets.

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, lifted by healthy demand and output cuts led by producer group OPEC.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.37 percent up at 7130.62 on Monday with financial stocks shrugging off fears of a potentially disruptive no-deal divorce while mining companies found their support from higher zinc prices.

Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com