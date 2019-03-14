Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 14

    March 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening 20 points
lower at 7,139 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * SPORTS DIRECT: Sports Direct said on Wednesday it offered
Debenhams an interest-free loan in return for a further 5 percent stake,
just as the department store chain was on the brink of securing funds to fend
off a bid from Sports Direct's founder, Mike Ashley, to take charge of the
company.
    * DRAX: Britain's Drax has been given government approval to build a
90 million pound ($118 million) gas plant in the east of England, the company
said on Tuesday.
    * GOLD: Gold fell on Thursday as the dollar regained some ground and
uncertainty over Brexit eased, but the metal held close to a two-week high hit
in the previous session as tepid U.S. inflation data cemented expectations that
the Federal Reserve would hold rates.
    * OIL: Oil prices nudged higher on Thursday to sit just off a four-month
high reached in the previous session as investors focused on global production
cuts and supply disruptions in Venezuela.
    * EX-DIVS: Anglo American,CRH,Gvc Holdings and Land
Secs. will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on
Thursday, trimming 3.6 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations

    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.11 percent up at 71559.19 on Wednesday
with gains in oil majors offset by a drop in tobacco stocks and as investors
remained cautious before of a second pivotal Brexit vote of the week.

 Avast              AVST.L     Full year result
 Just Group                    Full year result
 Capita                        Full year result
 Onesavings                    Full year result
 DFS Furniture                 Half year result
 Savills                       Full year result
 Cineworld                     Full year result
 Marshalls                     Full year result
 Brooks Macdonald              Half year result
  
 (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)
