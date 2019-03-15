Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 15

    March 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening 15 points
higher at 7,200 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * Lloyds: A long-awaited probe into what Lloyds Banking Group
executives knew about one of Britain's worst-ever banking frauds is now not
likely to be completed until next year, a source with knowledge of the review
said.
    * Aston Martin: The total remuneration for the boss of luxury carmaker Aston
Martin stood at 3 million pounds ($4 million) in 2018, according to the
firm's annual report.
    * DEBENHAMS: Debenhams will consider a 150 million pound ($199
million) loan offer from dissident shareholder Sports Direct, it said on
Thursday while indicating that Mike Ashley's latest push for control of the
struggling British department store group is unlikely to fly.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged down on Friday after slipping below the key $1,300
level in the previous session, pressured by improving appetite for risk as
British lawmakers voted to seek a delay to the country's exit from the European
Union.
    * OIL: Oil prices were firm on Friday amid production cuts led by OPEC and
as U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and Iran likely created a slight deficit in
global supply in the first quarter of 2019.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.37 percent higher at 7185.43 on Thursday
as financials cheered British lawmakers' rejection of a disruptive no-deal
Brexit and oil majors rose on higher crude prices, but mid-cap retirement
services specialist Just Group slumped on plans to raise funds.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
   
 JD Wetherspoon                Half year Result
 Sthree                        Q1 results
 Restaurant Group              Full year result
 
        
 (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)
