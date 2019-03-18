Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 18

    March 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening 17 points
higher at 7,245 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * INTERSERVE: Interserve, one of the British government's biggest
contractors, was placed in administration late on Friday and immediately taken
over by its lenders only hours after shareholders rejected a rescue plan for the
debt-laden company.
    * GOLD: Gold prices slipped on Monday, as gains in the equity markets dented
the appeal of the precious metal ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting
this week.
    * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Monday amid concerns that an economic downturn
may dent fuel consumption, but crude markets remain broadly supported by supply
cuts led by producer group OPEC and U.S. sanctions against Iran and
Venezuela.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent higher at 7228.28 on Friday,
tracking a rally in sterling as talks between the Northern Irish Democratic
Unionist Party and British ministers over Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit
deal were described as "good".
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Restore Plc                 Full year result
 Faroe                       Full year result
 Maintel Holdings            Full year result
 
        
 (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)
