Noticias de Mercados
March 20, 2019 / 6:21 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 20

3 MIN. DE LECTURA

    March 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 37
points lower at 7,288 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * AERIS, GLENCORE: Australian copper producer Aeris Resources Ltd
said on Wednesday it has offered to buy the CSA copper mine in New South Wales
state from global trader and miner Glencore for $575 million. 

    * INMARSAT: Inmarsat Plc said on Tuesday it has received a cash
takeover offer from a private equity-led consortium, a deal that would value the
British satellite company at about $3.3 billion and take it private. 

    * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline said on Tuesday a study testing its
experimental drug dostarlimab in women with recurrent or advanced endometrial
cancer showed promising results.
    * GOLD: Gold prices snapped three consecutive sessions of gains on Wednesday
as the dollar firmed, while investors awaited the results of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's policy meeting later in the day.
    * OIL: Oil prices were on Wednesday weighed down by economic growth concerns
that dampened the outlook for fuel consumption, but supported by voluntary
supply cuts led by producer club OPEC and by U.S. sanctions against Iran and
Venezuela.
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.3 percent on Tuesday as miners and oil
majors boosted the index and Ocado climbed to an all-time high after posting
higher first-quarter retail sales.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Empiric Student Property PLC  ESP.L     Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 Ten Entertainment Group PLC   TEG.L     Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 SDL PLC                       SDL.L     Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 IQE PLC                       IQE.L     Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 Genel Energy PLC              GENL.L    Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 Kingfisher PLC                KGF.L     Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 Kier Group PLC                KIE.L     Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 MHP SE                        MHPCq.L   Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 Safestyle UK PLC              SFES.L    Full Year 2018 Earnings
 Cloudbuy PLC                  CBUY.L    Full Year 2018 Earnings
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below