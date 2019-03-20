UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 20

March 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 37 points lower at 7,288 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * AERIS, GLENCORE: Australian copper producer Aeris Resources Ltd said on Wednesday it has offered to buy the CSA copper mine in New South Wales state from global trader and miner Glencore for $575 million. * INMARSAT: Inmarsat Plc said on Tuesday it has received a cash takeover offer from a private equity-led consortium, a deal that would value the British satellite company at about $3.3 billion and take it private. * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline said on Tuesday a study testing its experimental drug dostarlimab in women with recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer showed promising results. * GOLD: Gold prices snapped three consecutive sessions of gains on Wednesday as the dollar firmed, while investors awaited the results of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day. * OIL: Oil prices were on Wednesday weighed down by economic growth concerns that dampened the outlook for fuel consumption, but supported by voluntary supply cuts led by producer club OPEC and by U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.3 percent on Tuesday as miners and oil majors boosted the index and Ocado climbed to an all-time high after posting higher first-quarter retail sales. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Empiric Student Property PLC ESP.L Full Year 2018 Earnings Ten Entertainment Group PLC TEG.L Full Year 2018 Earnings SDL PLC SDL.L Full Year 2018 Earnings IQE PLC IQE.L Full Year 2018 Earnings Genel Energy PLC GENL.L Full Year 2018 Earnings Kingfisher PLC KGF.L Full Year 2018 Earnings Kier Group PLC KIE.L Half Year 2019 Earnings MHP SE MHPCq.L Full Year 2018 Earnings Safestyle UK PLC SFES.L Full Year 2018 Earnings Cloudbuy PLC CBUY.L Full Year 2018 Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)