UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 30

April 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4 points higher at 7,445 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered posted on Tuesday a 10 percent rise in its first-quarter profit, helped by a surge in corporate banking income and a drop in expenses, and announced an up to $1 billion share buyback program. * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Tuesday on expectations rising output from the United States and producer club OPEC would offset most of the shortfall expected from U.S. sanctions on Iran, but analysts said markets remained tight. * GOLD: Gold edged up on Tuesday as Asian shares fell ahead of the release of a raft of economic data and the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting which will decide the trajectory of interest rates. * The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.2 percent on Monday as strong economic data from the United States and China boosted investor confidence, while travel companies benefited from rising demand for holidays beyond the European Union. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Animalcare Group PLC ANCR.L Full Year 2018 Earnings Jupiter Fund Management PLC JUP.L Q1 2019 Trading Statement Focusrite PLC TUNE.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Rosenblatt Group PLC RBGP.L Full Year 2018 Earnings Whitbread PLC WTB.L Full Year 2018 Earnings St. James's Place PLC SJP.L Q1 2019 New Business Announcement Standard Chartered PLC STAN.L Q1 2019 Interim Management Statement BP PLC BP.L Q1 2019 Earnings DS Smith PLC SMDS.L Pre-Trading Statement Greene King PLC GNK.L Pre-Close Trading Statement Weir Group PLC WEIR.L Q1 2019 Interim Management Statement Elementis PLC ELM.L Trading Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)