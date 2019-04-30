UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 30

Noticias de Mercados
    April 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4
points higher at 7,445 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered posted on Tuesday a 10
percent rise in its first-quarter profit, helped by a surge in corporate banking
income and a drop in expenses, and announced an up to $1 billion share buyback
program.
    * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Tuesday on expectations rising output from the
United States and producer club OPEC would offset most of the shortfall expected
from U.S. sanctions on Iran, but analysts said markets remained tight.

    * GOLD: Gold edged up on Tuesday as Asian shares fell ahead of the release
of a raft of economic data and the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting which
will decide the trajectory of interest rates.
    * The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.2 percent on Monday as strong
economic data from the United States and China boosted investor confidence,
while travel companies benefited from rising demand for holidays beyond the
European Union. 
 Animalcare Group PLC             ANCR.L   Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 Jupiter Fund Management PLC      JUP.L    Q1 2019 Trading Statement 
 Focusrite PLC                    TUNE.L   Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Rosenblatt Group PLC             RBGP.L   Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 Whitbread PLC                    WTB.L    Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 St. James's Place PLC            SJP.L    Q1 2019 New Business Announcement
 Standard Chartered PLC           STAN.L   Q1 2019 Interim Management Statement
 BP PLC                           BP.L     Q1 2019 Earnings 
 DS Smith PLC                     SMDS.L   Pre-Trading Statement 
 Greene King PLC                  GNK.L    Pre-Close Trading Statement 
 Weir Group PLC                   WEIR.L   Q1 2019 Interim Management Statement
 Elementis PLC                    ELM.L    Trading Statement 
        
