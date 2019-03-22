Noticias de Mercados
March 22, 2019 / 6:00 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 39 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 22

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

    March 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 27
points lower at 7,329 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline received a boost for its oncology research on
Thursday, as it reported further positive data from a study of its experimental
drug for blood cancer.
    * GLENCORE: Commodity giant Glencore on Friday said it had
suspended operations at its McArthur River zinc mine in northern Australia as a
cyclone approaches.
    * GOLD: Gold extended losses on Friday, moving further away from a
three-week peak hit in the previous session, as appetite for riskier assets
improved on upbeat U.S. economic data, while the metal was still on path for a
third straight weekly gain.
    * OIL: Oil prices eased from 2019 peaks on Friday as economic growth
concerns weighed on sentiment, pausing a three-month rally driven by OPEC-led
supply cuts and U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.9 percent higher on Thursday, as its
multinational stocks got a boost from weaker sterling, while results-driven
slumps in engineering firm Renishaw and trading platform IG dented the midcap
index.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Smiths Group PLC  SMIN.L  Half Year 2019 Earnings
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below