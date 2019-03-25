UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 25

Noticias de Mercados
    March 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 is seen
opening 27 points lower at 7,181 on Monday, according to
financial bookmakers.
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Just over a year after buying First
Utility, Royal Dutch Shell has rebranded the British
household energy supplier and is switching all its customers to
renewable electricity as the oil and gas giant seeks to expand
its low-carbon business.
    * FLACKS: Flacks Group said on Friday it would not make an
offer for Laura Ashley Holdings, nearly a month after
the British fashion retailer dismissed an unsolicited takeover
offer from the investment firm.
    * GVC Holdings: Ladbrokes owner GVC Holdings Plc's
chairman, Lee Feldman, is preparing to leave the company, days
after offloading a large stake at a discounted price, Sky News
reported on Friday.     
    * GOLD: Gold rose on Monday as investors' appetite for
riskier assets faded on concerns about a potential U.S.
recession and decelerating global growth, increasing appeal for
the bullion alongside yen and bonds.
    * OIL: Oil prices dropped by almost 1 percent on Monday,
with concerns recession could be looming outweighing supply
disruptions from OPEC's production cutbacks and from U.S.
sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed 0.21 percent lower at
7207.59 on Friday as a surge in the pound weakened exporter
stocks and poor manufacturing data from the euro zone and the
United States pulled the index deeper into the red.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Spaceandpeople                  Full year result
 Pennon Group Plc                Trading statement
 Hansteen Holdings               Full year result
 Quixant Plc                     Full year result
 
        
 (Reporting by Adil  Bhat in Bengaluru)
